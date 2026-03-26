Op-Ed: Prediction Markets Exploit a Betting Loophole

As the NCAA tournament enters crunch time, Mick Mulvaney argues there's a fast-growing sideline to March Madness that looks like sports betting, walks like sports betting—and is quietly dodging state rules on sports betting. In an opinion piece for the Washington Post, the former Trump chief of staff zeroes in on "prediction markets" such as Kalshi and Polymarket, which frame their offerings as financial "contracts" regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, not as wagers governed by state gambling law. The practical effect, he writes: Users as young as 18 can put money on point spreads and winners, even in states that either require bettors to be 21 or haven't legalized sports betting at all.