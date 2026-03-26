In California, Gas Is Nearly $6 a Gallon

Gas prices are rising across the US, but drivers in California are feeling the biggest pinch. The average price is nearly $6 per gallon in the state, roughly $2 more than the national average, reports CBS News. The automotive site AAA put Tuesday's national price at $3.98, versus $5.82 in California—both up more than a dollar from a month earlier. Gas is already above $6 in multiple California counties, including Los Angeles County, per NBC News. The New York Times takes a look at longstanding factors, including some of the country's highest gas taxes and fees, along with a steep decline in refining capacity that has forced the state to import more gasoline, exposing it to global shocks.