In California, Gas Is Nearly $6 a Gallon

Gas prices are rising across the US, but drivers in California are feeling the biggest pinch. The average price is nearly $6 per gallon in the state, roughly $2 more than the national average, reports CBS News. The automotive site AAA put Tuesday's national price at $3.98, versus $5.82 in California—both up more than a dollar from a month earlier. Gas is already above $6 in multiple California counties, including Los Angeles County, per NBC News. The New York Times takes a look at longstanding factors, including some of the country's highest gas taxes and fees, along with a steep decline in refining capacity that has forced the state to import more gasoline, exposing it to global shocks.
The latest spike has reignited a battle over who's at fault. Gov. Gavin Newsom points to President Trump's decision to attack Iran and accuses oil companies of cashing in on turmoil. The White House counters that California's environmental policies are the real culprit. Oil executives fault state regulations for refinery closures but have also cited weakening gasoline demand in the state because of electric vehicles. Whatever the cause, analysts warn the pain won't stay confined to the pump: Higher fuel costs threaten to ripple through farming, freight, tourism, and consumer spending.