These Are the 'Cleanest' Fruits and Veggies

Pineapple tops EWG's list of produce that's least tainted by pesticides
Posted Mar 27, 2026 11:15 AM CDT
These Are the 'Cleanest' Fruits and Veggies
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Magone)

Doctor's orders on getting enough fruits and veggies often doesn't include one important caveat: Try to avoid picking up items that are tainted by pesticides. In its annual shopper's guide, EWG clarifies which produce to scoop up and which maybe to avoid if you're concerned about chemical contamination, deeming the two respective lists the "Clean 15" and "Dirty Dozen." The guide found that almost 60% of the fruits and vegetables on the "clean" list featured no residue that could be detected, while almost all of the "Dirty Dozen" (96%) failed the residue test and contained pesticides. The guide isn't designed steer consumers away from fruits and vegetables, "but rather to help shoppers better understand what may be on their produce so they can make informed decisions at the grocery store," EWG's Varun Subramaniam tells Food & Wine. Check out both lists:

Clean 15

  1. Pineapple
  2. Sweet corn
  3. Avocados
  4. Papaya
  5. Onion
  6. Sweet peas
  7. Asparagus
  8. Cabbage
  9. Cauliflower
  10. Watermelon
  11. Mangoes
  12. Bananas
  13. Carrots
  14. Mushrooms
  15. Kiwis
Dirty Dozen
  1. Spinach
  2. Kale, collards, and mustard greens
  3. Strawberries
  4. Grapes
  5. Nectarines
  6. Peaches
  7. Cherries
  8. Apples
  9. Blackberries
  10. Pears
  11. Potatoes
  12. Blueberries, as well as green beans and peppers (bell and hot)
More on how to mitigate pesticide exposure here.

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