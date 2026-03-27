These Are the 'Cleanest' Fruits and Veggies

Doctor's orders on getting enough fruits and veggies often doesn't include one important caveat: Try to avoid picking up items that are tainted by pesticides. In its annual shopper's guide, EWG clarifies which produce to scoop up and which maybe to avoid if you're concerned about chemical contamination, deeming the two respective lists the "Clean 15" and "Dirty Dozen." The guide found that almost 60% of the fruits and vegetables on the "clean" list featured no residue that could be detected, while almost all of the "Dirty Dozen" (96%) failed the residue test and contained pesticides. The guide isn't designed steer consumers away from fruits and vegetables, "but rather to help shoppers better understand what may be on their produce so they can make informed decisions at the grocery store," EWG's Varun Subramaniam tells Food & Wine. Check out both lists:



Clean 15



Pineapple Sweet corn Avocados Papaya Onion Sweet peas Asparagus Cabbage Cauliflower Watermelon Mangoes Bananas Carrots Mushrooms Kiwis

Spinach Kale, collards, and mustard greens Strawberries Grapes Nectarines Peaches Cherries Apples Blackberries Pears Potatoes Blueberries, as well as green beans and peppers (bell and hot)