Op-Ed: Meta's Court Loss May Backfire in a Big Way

In an essay at Techdirt, Mike Masnick makes clear he thinks Meta "is a terrible company" that has prioritized profit over user safety. You might expect, then, that he would be cheering this week's landmark court verdict holding Mark Zuckerberg's company liable for "enabling child exploitation," plus another verdict in California that blamed Meta and YouTube for harming a young user with addictive products. On a "visceral, emotional level," Masnick is happy with the results. "But if you care about the internet—if you care about free speech online, about small platforms, about privacy, about the ability for anyone other than a handful of tech giants to operate a website where users can post things—these two verdicts should scare the hell out of you."