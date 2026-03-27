43M Donors Later, No Match for Teen With Rare Disorder

A dad's first TikTok is now part plea, part public-health push. Juan Uribe, 51, turned to the app in February after learning his 15-year-old son Max needs a stem cell transplant within months to keep a rare blood disorder from progressing to a form of aggressive blood cancer. The catch, as reported by ABC News : Out of nearly 43 million donors worldwide, doctors haven't found a single perfect match—not even in Max's twin sister. Uribe, who's Colombian and whose wife is white, says his son's mixed Latino-Caucasian background makes his HLA typing unusually hard to match.

Uribe's online video, in which he asks viewers to "help to save my son," has racked up more than 34 million views as of Friday morning and triggered a rush of people requesting swab kits in Max's name through NMDP (formerly Be The Match). The group reports that more than 59,000 new potential donors have registered so far, a boost that advocates say could aid many patients of color who are less likely to find a match. Uribe's goal is 1 million new sign-ups and, longer term, a world where joining the stem cell registry is as routine as registering to vote or getting a driver's license.

People reports that Uribe took to TikTok once again on March 17 to announce a new website dedicated to the cause, as well as to once again stress the urgency of his son's situation. "The clock is ticking. Time is running out," Uribe said in that clip. "We really only have about 16 days to find that match and get people swabbed so we can help Max." That post was made 10 days ago.