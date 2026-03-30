LA County Deputy Dies After Desert Relay Race

A 120-mile desert relay race between California and Nevada ended in tragedy over the weekend. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Levi Vargas collapsed during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup race and later died, officials said Sunday. He was 30. Authorities have not released a cause of death but said Vargas received emergency medical care after suffering a "medical emergency" on the Mojave Desert course, per the Guardian .

The race is "the premier sporting event of the year" for local law enforcement agencies, which send 20-runner teams, per the Los Angeles Times. This year's event took place as parts of California and Nevada set March heat records, triggering health advisories. Officials with the department and the US attorney's office in LA said they were "shocked" by the death. The sheriff's department called Vargas a "beloved deputy" and asked the public to honor his service and keep his family in mind. Vargas joined the sheriff's department in 2015 and most recently worked in San Dimas.