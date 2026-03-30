Cory Booker: Democrats Have 'Failed'

Sen. Cory Booker thinks his own party is coming up short. In an interview on NBC's Meet the Press tied to his new book, the New Jersey Democrat said the party has "failed this moment," arguing that internal "purity tests" have shrunk its coalition to one "too small to make a big change." He called for a "generational renewal" and "new leadership" focused on cooling partisan tensions rather than exacerbating them, stressing that Americans "are not each other's enemies." "Our ability to fund common ground has always been our greatest hope" and "it is time for a new vision of our country that's far more uniting, that brings people together, doesn't deepen divides," he said, per USA Today.