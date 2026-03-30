Cory Booker: Democrats Have 'Failed'

Sen. Cory Booker thinks his own party is coming up short. In an interview on NBC's Meet the Press tied to his new book, the New Jersey Democrat said the party has "failed this moment," arguing that internal "purity tests" have shrunk its coalition to one "too small to make a big change." He called for a "generational renewal" and "new leadership" focused on cooling partisan tensions rather than exacerbating them, stressing that Americans "are not each other's enemies." "Our ability to fund common ground has always been our greatest hope" and "it is time for a new vision of our country that's far more uniting, that brings people together, doesn't deepen divides," he said, per USA Today.
Booker—who has vehemently opposed President Trump, including with a 25-hour Senate floor speech last year—said Democrats should stop making him "the main character of our narrative." Instead, he urged a focus on unifying around challenges such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Asked whether a 2028 presidential run is on the table, the 2020 candidate didn't close the door, but said his current plan is more immediate: "I am running for reelection. I hope New Jersey will support me for another six years." The newlywed's campaign fund received quite a boost after his historic Senate speech. His latest project, a book stressing a strategy of virtue, and a nationwide book tour have only fueled speculation that he'll run again, per NBC.