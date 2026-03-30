Sports | March Madness See the 'Legendary' Shot That Sank Duke UConn's Braylon Mullins enters March Madness lore By John Johnson Posted Mar 30, 2026 6:47 AM CDT Copied See the 'Legendary' Shot That Sank Duke The game's incredible end. (YouTube) The men's Final Four is set, and top-seeded Duke is not among them. The reason? UConn freshman Braylon Mullins sank a long 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds that has left sportswriters in awe: See it: Watch the moment here, or here. Legend: The Washington Post calls the 35-foot rainbow a "shot for the ages." It's "the kind of shot that instantly lights up social feeds and loops on highlight reels for years—one that will resurface every March as long as madness reigns, replayed alongside the likes of Christian Laettner, Kris Jenkins and Jalen Suggs," writes Rick Maese. Miracle: The Wall Street Journal describes the game's final moments as a "10-second miracle" for UConn, a span that Robert O'Connell writes "went straight into NCAA tournament lore alongside Christian Laettner's iconic buzzer-beater in 1992. Only this time, Duke would end up on the wrong end of the highlight." Best ever? At the Athletic, Seth Emerson also conjures the Laettner basket of March Madness legend and argues that Mullins' shot may have finally surpassed it. "The 19-point comeback. UConn still seemingly doomed, down 2 with Duke passing away the final seconds—until the deflection, and Mullins' shot, from near half-court." The coach: "One of the most brilliant shooters that you'll ever see made an incredible, legendary March shot," said UConn coach Dan Hurley. The player: "We were trying to foul the worst free-throw shooter on the floor, and Silas (Demery Jr.) ended up deflecting the pass," Mullins told reporters afterward, per the AP. "I knew I had to put one up. Man, I'm just happy that was the one that went down tonight." Read These Next He won $1M on first Survivor. Today, he owes $3M in taxes on it. An unwanted hiking trend for women: the 'Alpine divorce.' After Noem's departure, Lewandowski is out at DHS. Lyme disease isn't the only thing to worry about from a tick bite. See 3 photos Report an error