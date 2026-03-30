As Paychecks Begin to Roll, So Do TSA Lines

TSA security lines that were crawling recently are suddenly moving again, thanks to something simple: paychecks. After weeks of four-hour queues at some airports, CNN reports that wait times dropped to minutes at several major hubs Monday as tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration employees began receiving the back pay they were owed from the partial government shutdown that began February 14. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental, a recent trouble spot, reported waits of about 75 minutes before dawn—high, but far from its earlier gridlock—while lines at New York-area airports fell under 30 minutes and some travelers at Baltimore/Washington cruised through in just a few minutes.