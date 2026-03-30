As Paychecks Begin to Roll, So Do TSA Lines

TSA security lines that were crawling recently are suddenly moving again, thanks to something simple: paychecks. After weeks of four-hour queues at some airports, CNN reports that wait times dropped to minutes at several major hubs Monday as tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration employees began receiving the back pay they were owed from the partial government shutdown that began February 14. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental, a recent trouble spot, reported waits of about 75 minutes before dawn—high, but far from its earlier gridlock—while lines at New York-area airports fell under 30 minutes and some travelers at Baltimore/Washington cruised through in just a few minutes.
Roughly 61,000 TSA workers collectively missed more than $1 billion in pay, forcing many to max out credit cards, take out loans, or pick up side jobs. Some still hadn't seen money hit their accounts Monday, and union officials warn that pay restoration doesn't fix deeper issues for a workforce repeatedly dragged into funding fights; about 500 employees have quit since the shutdown began. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, which has stopped posting wait times, is still telling passengers to arrive at least four hours early—even as lines there also appeared short. CNN separately has wait times listed for major US airports.