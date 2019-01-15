Rihanna, Dad Won't Meet in Court After All

(Newser) – Update: Just two weeks before Rihanna was due to meet her father in court over allegations that he was using their shared last name inappropriately, the case has been dropped. The BBC reports the singer alleged Ronald Fenty claimed his Fenty Entertainment was tied to Rihanna, and through it participated in a "fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that [he was] authorized to act on Rihanna's behalf," even trying to book overseas shows for her though he was not her agent. It's thought the two settled out of court. Our original story from 2019 follows:

Rihanna is suing her father over his use of their last name for a business, the AP reports. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, says that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her. The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012. Fenty Entertainment, which advertises itself as a talent and production company, was founded in 2017. The lawsuit asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name, and it seeks damages to be determined later. (This is not the first drama between Rihanna and her father.)