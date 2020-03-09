A Clutch Header, and the Streak Continues

(Newser) – Not a bad way to celebrate International Women's Day for the US soccer team. The American women won their 30th straight game Sunday, though it took some late heroics from Julie Ertz. In the 87th minute, Ertz headed a ball from Christen Press into the net, the only goal in the team's 1-0 victory over Spain in the SheBelieves Cup, reports NBC News. Watch the goal here via ESPN. The win in New Jersey means the Americans can clinch the four-team tournament Wednesday with only a tie against heavy underdog Japan. It also comes amid the backdrop of the team's ongoing fight with the US Soccer Federation over pay equity, and the New York Times has the latest details on that. (Read more US women's soccer stories.)