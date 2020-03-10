Bernie Needs 2 Things to Happen Tuesday

(Newser) – It's not quite Super Tuesday all over again, but the stakes are nonetheless high for Bernie Sanders in the day's voting. All eyes are on Michigan in particular, including Sanders' own. The AP notes he has made five campaign stops across the state since Friday, even canceling a trip to Mississippi, where Joe Biden is heavily favored. Why the focus? Because Michigan has the potential to revive Sanders' campaign or conversely "relegate him to the role of protest candidate," write Will Weissert and Alexandra Jaffe. Coverage:

The states: A total of 352 delegates are at stake in six states: Michigan (125), followed by Washington (89), Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20), and North Dakota (14). The first polls close at 8pm ET, the last at 11pm ET.