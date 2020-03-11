Biden Let the Expletive Fly. Here's His Target's Reaction

(Newser) – The man Joe Biden called a horse's ass on Tuesday has now offered up his thoughts on the expletive-studded exchange. In an interview with Fox & Friends, construction worker Jerry Wayne says that as the candidate was shaking hands at the under-construction Fiat-Chrysler plant in Detroit, he decided to ask him a question. "He could have easily said, 'I'm not taking questions,' and I would have very respectfully walked away," said Wayne. "But he wanted to listen to my question, and I don't think that he was ready for it." When asking Biden about wanting to "take our guns," Wayne says he remained "pretty articulate and respectful. I didn't try to raise any feathers and he kind of just went off the deep end," with the Democrat also telling Wayne he was "full of s---."

story continues below

"I saw that he was digging a hole, and I just kind of let him talk for a while to dig the hole," Wayne added, per Politico. Wayne didn't seem overly bothered by the profanity, saying it's language he himself uses all the time, although he acknowledged Biden could have "curbed what he said a little bit. ... I mean, I guess technically speaking he can say whatever he wants. But, he was the vice president. He wants to be the president now. You are a candidate. You work for the American people. And, if you can't understand that then you don't deserve to have a leg in this race." Stephen Colbert took note of the exchange, too, quipping on his Tuesday night show, "Wow, Joe, what happened to malarkey? The last thing we need is another president we have to bleep!" (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

