(Newser) – An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been found dead. Josie Harris, who reportedly dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010 and is the mother of three of his children, was found unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, Calif., around 9:30pm Monday and pronounced dead on the scene, TMZ reports. The outlet cites law enforcement sources as saying no foul play is suspected. No cause of death has been released. The 40-year-old Harris is survived by sons Koraun, 20; Zion Shamaree, 18; and a 15-year-old daughter Jirah, per the Sun. They were said to have witnessed a September 2010 domestic violence incident after which Mayweather spent two months in prison.

Harris, who said she was repeatedly abused by Mayweather, claimed he entered her Las Vegas home while she slept, dragged her by her hair, and beat her in front of their kids. But Mayweather denied that account in 2015. "Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did," he told Katie Couric, per TMZ. "If they say that's domestic violence, then, you know what? I'm guilty. I'm guilty of restraining someone." He claimed he was only convicted of misdemeanor battery because he was "black," "rich," and "outspoken," per the New York Post. Harris ended up filing a $20 million defamation lawsuit. "It was not Mayweather's 'restraint' of Harris that caused her serious injuries, rather it was his beating of her," her suit read. The case was ongoing. (Read more Floyd Mayweather Jr. stories.)

