(Newser)
–
Harvey Weinstein's sentencing hearing began at 9:30am ET Wednesday in New York, and within just about 90 minutes the disgraced movie mogul had been sentenced to 23 years in prison. He had faced between five and 29 years—the higher end of which, NBC New York noted before the hearing began, could amount to the equivalent of a life sentence for the 67-year-old. In fact, one of his attorneys said at the hearing that even "five years in upstate New York is a miserable, horrible existence for a man who had not been in trouble before. It's basically the death penalty." More on the day's developments:
- Tuesday night: His spokesperson had described Weinstein as "despondent" on the eve of his sentencing, per ABC News. He was "not doing well," Juda Engelmayer said. "He's looking at the rest of his life and feeling dejected and despondent." He also said that while many of Weinstein's friends offered to write letters to the judge supporting the fallen producer, none of them were willing to put their names on the letters.
- Wednesday morning: CNN reports Weinstein arrived at court in a wheelchair and that the six women who testified against him at his trial, including the two he was convicted of sexually assaulting, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, arrived with prosecutors and were seated in the front row. Mann and Haleyi were applauded as they walked through the hallway into court. After the sentence, all the accusers were applauded as they exited, with some onlookers chanting, "Justice!"