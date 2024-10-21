Yankees, Dodgers to Meet in World Series for First Time Since 1981

Los Angeles wins NLCS a day after New York won ALCS
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 20, 2024 10:35 PM CDT
Fans react after New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in New York.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Broadway vs. Hollywood. Subway vs. Freeway. Judge vs. Ohtani. New York neighbors who became cross-country rivals, the Yankees and Dodgers will renew their starry struggle in the World Series for the first time in 43 years, the AP reports. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York's other team, the Mets, to win the National League pennant Sunday night. The Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians to win the American League championship the night prior. Two of baseball's most successful teams will now face each other starting Friday at Dodger Stadium, the Yankees coming off their 41st American League pennant and the Dodgers their 25th National League championship. New York is seeking its 28th World Series title but first since 2009, the Dodgers their eighth and second in a five-year span.

"It's kind of what the people wanted, what we all wanted," Dodgers star Mookie Betts said. "It's going to be a battle of two good teams, a lot of long flights across the country." New York is 8-3 against the Dodgers in their 11 World Series matchups, where they've faced each other more often than any other two teams. The Yankees led 6-1 against the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the teams are 2-2 since the rivalry became Big Apple against Tinseltown. This season, Los Angeles took two of three when they met in a much-hyped series in June.

