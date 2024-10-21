Yankees, Dodgers to Meet in World Series for First Time Since 1981

Broadway vs. Hollywood. Subway vs. Freeway. Judge vs. Ohtani. New York neighbors who became cross-country rivals, the Yankees and Dodgers will renew their starry struggle in the World Series for the first time in 43 years, the AP reports. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York's other team, the Mets, to win the National League pennant Sunday night. The Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians to win the American League championship the night prior. Two of baseball's most successful teams will now face each other starting Friday at Dodger Stadium, the Yankees coming off their 41st American League pennant and the Dodgers their 25th National League championship. New York is seeking its 28th World Series title but first since 2009, the Dodgers their eighth and second in a five-year span.