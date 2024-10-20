After Two Misses, Coach Announces Kicker Tryouts

Arizona State's kicker missed two field goal attempts on Saturday in the Sun Devils' 24-14 loss to Cincinnati. He might well have expected to hear about it from his coach, but Kenny Dillingham went further in his post-game press conference, announcing that the Ian Hershey's job is vacant. "If you can kick and you're at Arizona State, email me," Dillingham said, per USA Today. "We're going to have kicking tryouts on Monday, so bring it on." Asked if he was serious about the offer, the coach said he was "dead serious," saying, "We got to find somebody who can make a field goal."