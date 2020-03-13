Graham to Self-Quarantine After Exposure at Mar-a-Lago

(Newser) – Sen. Lindsey Graham has put himself in quarantine after being at Mar-a-Lago last weekend with a Brazilian official who's tested positive for coronavirus. Graham will work from home, his office said Thursday, while he awaits the results of his own test for the virus. President Trump was hosting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who also is waiting to find out if he tested positive. A test has confirmed that Bolsonaro's spokesman, who was at Trump's Florida resort, has the virus, the Hill reports. Graham's office said the Republican senator "has no recollection of direct contact" with Bolsonaro or his aide.

story continues below

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who attended the Mar-a-Lago meetings, issued a statement Thursday saying that also will self-quarantine. "While I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me," he said, per WFLA. The Senate's physician told him that his risk of contracting the virus is low, Scott said, and that he didn't need to self-quarantine or have a test. "However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine," Scott said. The White House said Trump has no plans to be tested or to impose a self-quarantine despite the presence of an infected person at Mar-a-Lago, per Time. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

