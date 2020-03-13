Microsoft's Co-founder Is Leaving Its Board

(Newser) – Bill Gates, who founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, is leaving the company's board. Microsoft quoted Gates in a statement saying that he wants to "dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities." He's also stepping down from the board of Berkshire Hathaway, Waren Buffet's holding company, Business Insider reports. "The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger," Gates said in a LinkedIn post, "so the time is right to take this step." His full-time employment at Microsoft ended in 2008 so he could concentrate on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates will remain an adviser to CEO Satya Nadella, which began when he stepped aside as chairman of the board in 2014. Still, the Verge notes, this will be the most removed Gates has been from the management of the giant company he created. His priorities now, Gates wrote, will be "global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change." (Read more Bill Gates stories.)

