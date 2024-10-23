Plane-Tracking Student Just Got 'Zucked'

Elon Musk and Taylor Swift have long been irked by the antics of Jack Sweeney, the college student who tracks the jets of celebrities (including Musk, Swift, Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, and Donald Trump, among others) and posts their locations online. Now, Meta has jumped into the fray, according to Sweeney, who says the company suspended his Instagram and Threads accounts without any kind of heads up, reports People.

Sweeney's claims: In a lengthy statement posted on X, Sweeney claimed his tracking activity had been "Zucked"—a reference to Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg, one of the stars whose plane is tracked by Sweeney—and "blacked out," without any "warnings or status updates" from the social media giant. "What makes this more troubling is that I've received no communication from Meta—no warnings, no explanation," he added.