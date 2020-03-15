Another NBA Player Tests Positive

(Newser) – A third NBA player, and the first who doesn't play for the Utah Jazz, has tested positive for coronavirus, though USA Today is quick to point out that Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons played the Jazz on March 7. "A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back on March 14," the Pistons said in a statement. "The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff."

Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell previously tested positive; Gobert and Wood were paired for about 10 minutes during the March 7 game. The Pistons played the Knicks and the 76ers after that game, and Wood had significant playing time in each of those games. Gobert has made a $500,000 donation toward coronavirus relief, notes USA Today—that includes $200,000 toward part-time Jazz employees who won't be able to work since the NBA shut down the season. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

