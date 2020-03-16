Ariana Grande: 'You Need to Care' About Outbreak

(Newser) – Ariana Grande didn't say "thank u," but she did say "please." The singer has admonished fans to take the pandemic seriously. A tweet Sunday included an image reading: "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting is putting people who aren't young/healthy in a lot of danger." Those who think that way sound "stupid and privileged," the message read. "You need to care." Accompanying the scolding was just "please." In a chaotic weekend, Angela Watercutter wrote in Wired, Grande emerged as a voice of reason. The star put her request another way in a tweet later: "Your hip-hop yoga class can f---ing wait, I promise."

Other big names posted messages encouraging people to stay home during the outbreak, per the Washington Post. Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram that she still sees many parties and get-togethers happening, which worries her. "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can," she wrote, adding, "It's a really scary time but we need to make some social sacrifices right now." Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a request that people stay home, along with a video showing him feeding his pet donkey and pet pony and saying, "We don't go out." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

