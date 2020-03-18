Deputies Standing Watch Outside Home of Patient Who Wouldn't Quarantine

(Newser) – A Kentucky man diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 refused to stay inside—so now deputies are stationed outside his Nelson County home. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that authorities had to "force a self-isolation," per WDRB. "It's a step I hoped that I never had to take, but we can't allow one person—who we know has this virus—to refuse to protect their neighbors," he said at the time, noting that officials worked with county judges to enforce the order.

"We're going to be out here 24/7 for two weeks," Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told the Kentucky Standard that same day. Authorities have since said the 53-year-old man, who sources say got tested at a Louisville hospital Friday and then left against medical advice, is now cooperating with the quarantine, but deputies will remain outside his home.


