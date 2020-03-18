A Change to Those Involved in Lori Vallow's Case

(Newser) – Lori Vallow says she is innocent of the charges against her, according to the sole attorney she has left. ABC News reports two of her lawyers removed themselves from her legal team on Friday, though a reason wasn't given. It wasn't the only shake-up to the players in her case. The New York Daily News reports Judge Farren Eddins was also removed at her request, which Eddins on Friday explained was permitted under Idaho state law: Defendants can "disqualify a judge, without reason, without cause, just because," he said. A new judge will be appointed prior to May 7, when a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled, reports Refinery 29.

story continues below

As for the exit of her lawyers, it leaves Mark Means as her sole attorney, and in a Monday statement he says that she "assertively maintains" her innocence "regarding all charges." Those charges relate to the disappearance of her children, Tylee Ryan, 17; and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, who were last seen in September. She faces charges of desertion, resisting an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt. She's being held on a $1 million bond. (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)

