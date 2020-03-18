 
X

Dow Futures Suggest It's Going to Be a Rough One

They're down nearly 4%
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 18, 2020 6:26 AM CDT

(Newser) – The Dow closed up about 1,000 points on Tuesday, but much if not all of that gain could be erased at the open Wednesday. Dow futures are down north of 800 points, or nearly 4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were in the same ballpark, down 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively. As for the driver, "stimulus firepower fails to impress Wall Street," is how CNN's headline puts it. The AP predicts a "third day of wild price swings." European indexes are down 3% to 4%. Australia's main index fell 6.4%, the worst showing in the region. The Wall Street Journal reports US crude futures sank 6.7% to $25.21 a barrel, the lowest they've been in almost 17 years. (Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.