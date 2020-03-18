Cocaine Kingpin Wants Out of Prison Due to Virus

This combination of 2019 and 2002 file photos shows Michael Cohen, left, President Trump's former personal attorney, outside his apartment building in New York and drug kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela leaving the Combita maximum security prison in Tunja before extradition to the US in 2004. (AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll, Javier Galeano)

This combination of 2019 and 2002 file photos shows Michael Cohen, left, President Trump's former personal attorney, outside his apartment building in New York and drug kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela... (AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll, Javier Galeano)