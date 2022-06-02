4.4M Ask Warner Bros to Cut Heard From Aquaman 2

(Newser) – Millions of people didn't wait for a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial before deciding that they don't want to see Heard in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. TMZ reports that a petition to have Heard removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is closing in on 4.5 million signatures, which Change.org says puts it among its most-signed petition. The petition claims Heard "has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp" and says she has "systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood." The petition, which was started in 2020, passed 2 million signatures soon after the trial began.

A jury sided with Depp on Wednesday and awarded him $15 million in damages, but it also found in favor of Heard, who was awarded $2 million in her countersuit. During the trial, Heard said Warner Bros. had cut her role back amid pressure from Depp supporters, the New York Post reports. "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," she said. Filming on the Aquaman sequel concluded earlier this year, and it is set for a 2023 release date.