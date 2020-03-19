(Newser) – Stephen Colbert was "live on tape from a safe distance" Wednesday, keeping up his streak of working remotely while the novel coronavirus continues to spread. And as Mashable notes, his "self-isolation monologues are getting more and more ambitious." The late-night host spoke for a full 15 minutes-plus from what appeared to be the rooftop or upper balcony of a home, noting he was up there "among the trees because I read on Facebook that viruses are afraid of stairs; they're like cows, or Donald Trump." Colbert also touched upon "Cats, social distancing, and a woman who accidentally washed her hands with a block of cheese," as well as the three Democratic primaries that took place Tuesday, which Joe Biden swept. "Strangely, not that big of a story today," Colbert noted. "It's like the equivalent of two old men playing Monopoly while their house burns down."

Then, after the laughs, came a moving message of hope. "Everywhere you look, people are looking after each other," Colbert said. "Getting food or cleaning supplies for their neighbors, regardless of what that neighbor's politics are. Democrat, Republican, socialist—it doesn't matter right now. We can still disagree about many things, but this crisis has driven home—literally, home—the truth that this is one great nation, united by our belief in, and our need for, each other." Raw Story notes Colbert is taking the rest of the week off for a previously set break, and that "it's unknown if he'll be back in time for the apocalypse." Watch the full clip here or in our video gallery above. (Read more Stephen Colbert stories.)

