Evangeline Lilly Says She Won't Self-Quarantine

(Newser) – Evangeline Lilly says she is immunocompromised and lives with her immuncompromised father, who has stage 4 leukemia—but she doesn't see why the global coronavirus pandemic should force her to change her daily routine. The Ant-Man and Lost star says she is not self-isolating and it is "business as usual" for her family, USA Today reports. In an Instagram post Thursday, the Canadian actress, who lives in Hawaii, said she had just dropped her two young children off at gymnastic camp, where they "all washed their hands before going in" and are "playing and laughing." She downplayed the risks of infection when fans expressed concern.

"Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," the 40-year-old said in response to a comment. She said people should "slow down, take a breath, and look at the facts we are being presented, adding: "There's 'something' every election year." She also offered what Vulture calls "a bit of a libertarian take" on the crisis, saying, "Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu." Lost co-star D aniel Dae Kim announced Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

