Man, 34, Dies of COVID-19 Weeks After Disney Trip

(Newser) – A 34-year-old California man has become the state's latest coronavirus fatality—weeks after he visited Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. Relatives say Pasadena-area resident Jeff Ghazarian flew to Orlando from Los Angeles for a work trip on March 2 and stayed longer to visit the theme parks with friends, TMZ reports. He flew back to Los Angeles on March 9—a day after he started coughing up blood—and went to a hospital because he had a high fever. Doctors told him he had pneumonia and asked him to self-quarantine until the results of a COVID-19 test came back. Relatives say he was hospitalized on Saturday, a day after testing positive, and died Thursday morning.

story continues below

"Our sweet, loving, fun Jeffrey went to be with Jesus this morning," relatives wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. "He suffered a lot and put up a good fight." Relatives say Ghazarian was a higher-risk patient, People reports. He suffered from asthma and bronchitis as a child and beat testicular cancer in 2016. Officials say Ghazarian is the second person to die from coronavirus in Los Angeles County, and one of the youngest fatalities in the US, CBS Los Angeles reports. Disney closed all of its theme parks worldwide on Monday. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

