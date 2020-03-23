'Sweet Caroline' Has Appropriate New Lyrics

(Newser) – Neil Diamond wants everyone to sing along with him to "Sweet Caroline," but he's got some altered lyrics given the times. "Hands, washing hands," he sings in a newly posted video, per CNN. "Reaching out, don't touch me, I won't touch you." Good Housekeeping notes the original lyrics: "Hands, touchin' hands/Reachin' out, touchin' me, touchin' you." Before he gets to the song, the 79-year-old offers words of support for fans. "I know we're going through a rough time right now but I love ya," he says. "I think maybe if we sing together, well, we'll just feel a little bit better." (Perhaps his song will go over better than Gal Gadot's musical effort.)