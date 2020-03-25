Kim Kardashian: Taylor Swift Is Lying

(Newser) – Taylor Swift says the newly leaked footage of her 2016 phone call with Kanye West proves she in fact did not, as she has long insisted, have advance knowledge that West was going to refer to her as a "bitch" in his song "Famous." Now West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, says Swift is lying, though not about the b-word. "[Swift] has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kardashian West tweeted, one in a long series that also included one saying Kardashian West was "embarrassed and mortified" to be speaking on the topic, but was only doing so "because [Swift] is actually lying." Kardashian West also apologized for commenting on the subject since "nobody cares," and said this would be the last time she brought it up. For those who have lost track of the 11-year-long saga, the Guardian offers a rundown:

In 2009, West infamously interrupted Swift's MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to tell the audience Beyonce, not Swift, should have won best female video. But by 2015, the West-Swift feud appeared to be over, with the two appearing in photos together at several awards shows. Then, in 2016, "Famous" was released.