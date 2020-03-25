Flippant Spring Breaker Sorry for Coronavirus Comments

(Newser) – The spring breaker whose flippant comments about the coronavirus pandemic went viral is now apologizing, USA Today reports. "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments," Brady Sluder posted on Instagram. "I'd like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I've made and apologize to the people I've offended." Sluder infamously said in a TV interview from Miami Beach, "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying. We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."

"Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities," his post continues, noting that he has elderly family members and others in his life who are at a higher risk from the virus. "I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to play for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions." (Some spring breakers have now tested positive.)

