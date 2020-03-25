Walmart's Mystery Deodorant Licker Is Allegedly Found

(Newser) – A Missouri man who allegedly filmed himself licking a bunch of deodorant for sale at Walmart is now charged with making terrorist threats. Police in Warrenton, 55 miles west of St. Louis, said they received reports about the March 11 video from as far away as the Netherlands before arresting a 26-year-old local man, per WGN. Identified in court documents as Cody Lee Pfister of Warrenton, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the man in the video licks the deodorant after looking at the camera and asking, "Who's scared of coronavirus?"

story continues below

Pfister "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed," read court documents, which accuse him of acting "with reckless disregard of the risk causing the evacuation, quarantine, or closure of any portion" of the store. Pfister has prior convictions for burglary, firearm theft, disorderly conduct, and DUI, per the Post-Dispatch, which reports a docket hearing will take place Wednesday. "[We] would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed," police said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

