(Newser) – Just over a week ago, Placido Domingo felt it his "moral duty" to inform the world he'd tested positive for the coronavirus, though he said he was in relatively "good health" despite a fever and coughing. Since then, his condition has worsened enough that he was forced to seek medical attention, with a spokesperson telling CNN the 79-year-old opera singer has been hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico. "He is doing well and is responding to treatment," the rep says in a statement.

Per the statement, Domingo is said to be in stable condition and will "remain in the hospital as long as the doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery," Opera News reports. The singer has been mired in controversy after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Opera said it found 10 allegations of "inappropriate conduct" to be credible. In the days before his virus diagnosis, the singer withdrew from the union representing opera singers in the US, and donated a half-million dollars to initiatives that fight sexual harassment, per Classic FM. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

