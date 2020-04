Jay Woods, a Designated Market Maker with IMC and NYSE Floor Governor who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Basking Ridge, NJ, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Shannon Woods/Courtesy Jay Woods via AP)

Jay Woods, a Designated Market Maker with IMC and NYSE Floor Governor who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Basking Ridge, NJ, Thursday, March 26,... (Shannon Woods/Courtesy Jay Woods via AP)