NFL Agent: My Healthy Parents Died 6 Minutes Apart

NFL agent Buddy Baker has lost both his parents to COVID-19, and there was no time to process one death before the next occurred. In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday, Baker explained they died Sunday just six minutes apart, bringing an end to their 51-year marriage. "Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health," he said before reiterating the advice that he says some people still struggle to understand the importance of: stay home, wash your hands, practice social distancing. His tweet's caption reads: "In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus."

USA Today flags this quote from the video: "We live in a world of, 'It can’t happen to me, it can’t happen to us, it can’t happen to my family.' Well, it happened to us. I'd like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change." Yahoo Sports reports Baker reps Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins, and free agent Dough Baldwin. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

