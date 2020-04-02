Actress Ali Wentworth: 'I've Never Been Sicker'

(Newser) – Actress and comedian Ali Wentworth has contracted the coronavirus and it's taking quite a toll. "I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," Wentworth, the wife of ABC News and and Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, wrote on Instagram Wednesday; she paired it with a photo of her looking dejected in bed. "This is pure misery," the 55-year-old continued, noting she was quarantined away from family, including her two daughters. "I'm so sorry to hear this," responded actress Rita Wilson, who's recovered from the illness along with husband Tom Hanks. "Praying you'll be well soon." Andy Cohen, who also had COVID-19, recommended "Tylenol, Vitamin C, Pulse Oxymeter to measure your oxy intake to lungs," per Entertainment Tonight.

Hours earlier, Stephanopoulos, 59, announced on Good Morning America that he'd be broadcasting from home after his wife "developed some symptoms" of COVID-19. On Thursday, he shared a video of Wentworth—an In Living Color alum who appears in films including Jerry Maguire, Office Space, and It's Complicated—describing her symptoms. The trouble started when she felt "very winded" while walking her dog, Wentworth said, per ABC. Then came a high fever. She said she was also suffering "achy joints" but found some relief from "Tylenol, chicken soup" and hot baths. Stephanopoulos said he was the only person going in and out of Wentworth's room. "If I develop symptoms I'll obviously go get the test." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

