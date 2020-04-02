Report: Pentagon Asked to Provide 100K Body Bags

(Newser) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reportedly asked for 100,000 body bags—enough to deal with fatalities at the lower end of the estimate under the White House's most optimistic coronavirus scenario. Sources tell Bloomberg that FEMA requested the "Human Remains Pouches" as civilian COVID-19 deaths continue to increase and was directed to the Defense Department. The sources say the Pentagon will use some of its own stockpile of 50,000 body bags and has contacted the manufacturer about getting more. The request is being dealt with by the Defense Logistics Agency, reports the Hill. FEMA did not confirm the numbers, but a spokesman says the agency is conducting "prudent planning," which includes "mortuary contingencies." (Read more Pentagon stories.)