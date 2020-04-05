How the Coronavirus Is Affecting Crime

(Newser) – Police say a Chicago man killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself because he believed they both had the coronavirus, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Officers found Patrick Jesernik, 54, and Cheryl Schriefer, 59, on Thursday night, lying dead in their home on Bruce Road. Family told them Jesernik was worried his wife had the virus after she got tested two days before and said she was struggling to breathe, police say. But family members say they didn't think the test results were in. An autopsy found the pair died of gunshot wounds to the head and neither had COVID-19, the Chicago Tribune reports. In related news:

