(Newser) – Investors are looking bullish as the new week begins, though the Wall Street Journal is reminding all that "volatility" remains the key word to remember. Based on futures trading, the Dow is poised to jump about 800 points at the opening bell, reports CNBC. Stocks in Europe and Asia also rose. One reason is optimism that death rates in Europe appear to be slowing, suggesting that COVID-19 has peaked there. New York state—the epicenter of the US outbreak—also reported a decline in deaths, from 630 on Saturday to 594 on Sunday, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned it could be a "blip." President Trump and US health officials have warned that this week could be the worst yet for Americans. (Read more stock market stories.)