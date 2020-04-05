Birx Warns of Spike in Deaths in 3 Hot Spots

(Newser) – President Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into "one of the toughest weeks" yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, per the AP. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately," Trump said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic. "There will be death.” Joining Trump were Vice President Mike Pence, virus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Each stood far apart from one another on the small stage. Birx warned in particular that hot spots such as New York, Detroit, and Louisiana could see several hundred people die per day in the next week or so, reports USA Today. She said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is bracing for up to 700 deaths a day when the illness peaks there in approximately 7 days.

story continues below

The number of people infected in the US has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,100; more than 3,500 of those deaths are in the state of New York. Louisiana officials have said New Orleans is on track to run out of ventilators by next week. Cuomo, whose state is at the epicenter of the national pandemic with over 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, has pleaded for ventilators for days. New York is poised to get more than 1,100 ventilators from China and Oregon. Birx also said places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Washington, DC, were starting to see a worrying upticks in deaths. “This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe,” she said.