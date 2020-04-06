(Newser) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued an executive order to delay the state's presidential primary for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that will almost certainly prompt a court challenge and inject new uncertainty about whether the election will move forward. Evers, a Democrat, had previously opposed moving Tuesday's election. But he's pushing to delay it until June 9 amid criticism about how in-person voting can proceed safely at a time when public health officials are discouraging groups of people from gathering to avoid spread of the virus, the AP reports. Some poll sites had too few volunteers to open.

The governor's order comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature refused his request to cancel in-person voting on Tuesday. The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead—and, possibly, the November general election. The order, which Evers had previously said he didn’t have the legal authority to make, is expected to face an immediate challenge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is controlled 5-2 by conservative justices. One of them is on the ballot Tuesday and has not participated in other election-related legal fights, narrowing the conservative majority to 4-2. The Evers order came as a separate legal fight was pending before the US Supreme Court.