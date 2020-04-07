Alec, Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby No. 5

(Newser) – The Baldwins are expecting their fifth baby together, Hilaria Baldwin announced on Instagram Monday. Hilaria, 36, and Alec Baldwin, 62, are also parents to a 6-year-old girl and three boys, ages 4, 3, and almost 2; Alec's daughter with Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, is now 24, People reports. The couple's good news comes after two recent miscarriages within a seven-month span. "I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," Hilaria Baldwin posted alongside a recording of the baby's heartbeat. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again." Shortly after her last miscarriage, Hilaria told ETOnline they would try to get pregnant again. "We can't end on that note. I don't want to. At least, we're trying not to end on that note." (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)