Ellen Brings Show Back With a Toilet Paper Joke

(Newser) – Ellen DeGeneres has joined the ranks of talk-show hosts returning to the airwaves from their own homes. On Monday, DeGeneres did so from her glass-walled living room, expressing a hope that she could provide a pleasant distraction from the coronavirus pandemic. (See the video.) DeGeneres, whose show had suspended production in March because of the outbreak, joked she was filming from the living room because "all the other rooms in my house are filled with toilet paper," per the Hollywood Reporter. DeGeneres also got in a joke about life in isolation: "This is like being in jail," she said. "Mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay."

That particular joke didn't land well with everyone. "What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections," tweeted Variety's Caroline Framke. As for that home: Mansion Global reported in February 2019 that DeGeneres purchased a $27 million mansion—complete with guest house, gym, and an infinity pool overlooking the ocean—on 8 acres of land in Montecito, Calif., after selling a $34 million property in the same area in July 2018. In 2019 alone, DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi "sold properties for $6.98 million, $15.5 million, and $23 million," per Architectural Digest. (Michelle Obama told DeGeneres about her life in isolation.)

