Report: Navy Boss Who Insulted Captain Resigns

(Newser) – Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly initially stood by his attack on Capt. Brett Crozier, who was fired for asking his superiors for permission to evacuate crew members ill with COVID-19 from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Modly apologized later Monday and has now submitted his resignation, sources tell the Washington Post. Modly had told crew members Monday that Crozier was "too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this." A senior defense official tells Politico that Modly offered to resign after a one-on-one meeting with Defense Secretary Mark Esper Tuesday morning, though it isn't clear whether Esper accepted the resignation. If Modly is out, he will be temporarily replaced by Army Undersecretary James McPherson, according to Politico's source.

In his tirade Monday, which was broadcast over the ship's loudspeaker system, Modly accused Crozier of "betraying" the Navy with his urgent memo to leadership. Even after he apologized Monday, Modly continued to insist that Crozier had written the letter knowing it would be leaked and cause an uproar. The captain "sent his alarming email with the intention of it getting into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship," Modly said. CNN reports that at least 173 of the ship's crew have now tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as Crozier himself. At least 2,000 crew members have now been moved ashore in Guam. (Sailors gave Crozier a rousing farewell on Friday.)

