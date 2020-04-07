Twitter Founder Is Giving $1B to Fight Coronavirus

(Newser) – Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey says he is donating more than a quarter of his considerable wealth to help the fight against COVID-19. In a tweet Tuesday, Dorsey, who also founded and leads payment app company Square, said he is giving $1 billion in Square equity to the Start Small Foundation to aid global coronavirus relief efforts, the BBC reports. The 43-year-old said the donation amounts to 28% of his wealth, and he is making it now because "the needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime." He said that after "we disarm this pandemic," remaining funds will be used for girls' health and education and universal basic income because he believes they "represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world," Variety reports. (Read more Jack Dorsey stories.)