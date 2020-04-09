Some Doctors Are Questioning the Use of Ventilators

A practice mannequin is hooked up for demonstration purposes with the "last resort" ventilator designed and built by Dr. Charles Robertson, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a group of pediatric nurses and physicians. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A practice mannequin is hooked up for demonstration purposes with the "last resort" ventilator designed and built by Dr. Charles Robertson, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the University of... (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)