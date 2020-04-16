Chris Cuomo's Wife Tests Positive

(Newser) – Chris Cuomo's wife has now tested positive for the coronavirus. The CNN anchor announced his own COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago, and on Wednesday night's show he said his wife Cristina Cuomo has been infected. "It just breaks my heart. It's the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen. And now it has," he said. He later tweeted, "Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks." (Read more Chris Cuomo stories.)