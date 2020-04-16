Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Hesitate on VP Question

(Newser) – Elizabeth Warren is ready to step into the role of vice presidential candidate if asked. The Massachusetts senator on Wednesday told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that she would accept the role of Joe Biden's running mate should he offer it to her, per NBC News. "We both want the same thing. We want this country to work, and we want it to work for everyone," said Warren, who endorsed Biden earlier Wednesday. "He's a man who has a good heart, and that's what we need in a leader—someone who is steady, who is prepared, but ultimately who cares not just about himself, but cares about everyone else."

Biden, a moderate, promised to "pick a woman to be my vice president" during a debate a month ago. But while he has "plenty of other talented female politicians to consider," the choice of Warren, a progressive, "would help unify Democrats going into the fall," John Cassidy writes at the New Yorker. Biden has already "shifted toward Warren on a number of policy issues, including bankruptcy reform." And her "toughness and killer instinct" could come in handy, too, argues Cassidy. Biden apparently agrees with that assessment of her. In responding to her endorsement Wednesday, the former VP said he was "proud to have the fiercest of fighters … on my side." (Read more Elizabeth Warren stories.)

